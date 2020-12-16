MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.67 EPS

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.30 million. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MTSC opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 84.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.81. MTS Systems has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $58.78.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTSC shares. BidaskClub raised MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Colliers Securities downgraded MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

