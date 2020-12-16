Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Boenning Scattergood

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Boenning Scattergood’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $35.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19. Mueller Industries has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $36.66.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $619.11 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Mueller Industries will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,523 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,365.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $209,160.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,259,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,959 shares of company stock valued at $415,551. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mueller Industries by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 41,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 496.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 159,641 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 30,818.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 108,481 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

