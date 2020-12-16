Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $685.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $132.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Myers Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Lori A. Lutey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $170,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,153.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Foley acquired 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $38,722.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,087.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,724 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Myers Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Myers Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 33,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Myers Industries by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

