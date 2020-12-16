MyWish Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $923.00 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. MyWish has a total market cap of $460,935.68 and approximately $923.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MyWish has traded 49.2% higher against the dollar. One MyWish token can now be purchased for $0.0483 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00063648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00424255 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00019307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00025828 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov.

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

