Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF)’s stock price rose 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 814,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 561% from the average daily volume of 123,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Nano One Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNOMF)

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the production of high performance cathode materials used in lithium ion batteries in Canada. It serves the energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications markets. The company has a strategic agreement with Pulead Technology Industry Co, Ltd.

