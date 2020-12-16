National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF)

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on AltaGas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AltaGas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on AltaGas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AltaGas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on AltaGas from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.93.

ATGFF stock opened at $14.82 on Monday. AltaGas has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

