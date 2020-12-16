National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Announces $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.102 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

National Health Investors has raised its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

NHI stock opened at $68.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.85. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $91.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.74. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The company had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $135,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

