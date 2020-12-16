Natural Order Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:NOACU) Quiet Period To End on December 21st

Natural Order Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:NOACU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, December 21st. Natural Order Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NOACU stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. Natural Order Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42.

About Natural Order Acquisition

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Weston, Massachusetts.

