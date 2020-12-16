Navistar International (NAV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 17th. Analysts expect Navistar International to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NAV opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.95 and a beta of 2.24. Navistar International has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $45.25.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital cut Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.