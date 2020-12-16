Neil Newman Acquires 7,449 Shares of Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) (LON:LOK) Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) (LON:LOK) insider Neil Newman acquired 7,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 557 ($7.28) per share, with a total value of £41,490.93 ($54,208.17).

Shares of LOK opened at GBX 560 ($7.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 555.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 559.34. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 335 ($4.38) and a one year high of GBX 740 ($9.67). The company has a market cap of £165.81 million and a PE ratio of 55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Get Lok'nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. This is an increase from Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L)’s previous dividend of $4.00. Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.71%.

About Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L)

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Lok'nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.