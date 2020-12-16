Neo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $433.35 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Neo has a market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $433.35 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $17.78 or 0.00083798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00024884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00143575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.60 or 0.00841658 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00172312 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00415342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00133105 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

