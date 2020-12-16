NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) were up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $21.88. Approximately 360,288 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 268,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

NGMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on NeoGames in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on NeoGames in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

