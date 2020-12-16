Nervos Network (CKB) Achieves Market Cap of $105.22 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 16th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $105.22 million and $5.26 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000164 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 30,161,493,012 coins and its circulating supply is 21,780,885,847 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

Nervos Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

