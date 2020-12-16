Newscrypto Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.56 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 16th. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $18.56 million and $328,843.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000939 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00025215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00146405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.74 or 0.00851699 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00175690 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.65 or 0.00427183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00140252 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00085126 BTC.

Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,999,874 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 tokens. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io.

Newscrypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

