Newton One Day Trading Volume Tops $651,878.00 (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Newton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $6.69 million and $651,878.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00024776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00143004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.19 or 0.00842030 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00171612 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00414121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00132965 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00083376 BTC.

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

