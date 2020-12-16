Next.exchange (NEXT) Trading Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last week, Next.exchange has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Next.exchange token can currently be purchased for $0.0847 or 0.00000896 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Next.exchange has a total market capitalization of $527,842.77 and approximately $601.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00062758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00413181 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00019014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00024719 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Next.exchange Token Profile

Next.exchange (NEXT) is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 16,788,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 tokens. Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Next.exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange. The official website for Next.exchange is next.exchange. The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Next.exchange

Next.exchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Crex24 and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Next.exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Next.exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

