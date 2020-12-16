NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NKE. Raymond James increased their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Rowe increased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.60.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $139.20. The stock had a trading volume of 38,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,411,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.44. NIKE has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $140.57. The company has a market cap of $218.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 812,076 shares of company stock valued at $105,300,347. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

