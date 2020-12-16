noob.finance ($NOOB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,806.00

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded down 40.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. noob.finance has a total market capitalization of $76,616.83 and approximately $10,806.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, noob.finance has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One noob.finance token can now be purchased for $3.50 or 0.00016878 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00025215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00146405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.74 or 0.00851699 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00175690 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.65 or 0.00427183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00140252 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00085126 BTC.

About noob.finance

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,876 tokens. noob.finance’s official website is noob.finance.

Buying and Selling noob.finance

