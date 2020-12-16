Noront Resources Ltd. (NOT.V) (CVE:NOT) Stock Price Up 14.7%

Noront Resources Ltd. (NOT.V) (CVE:NOT) shares rose 14.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 249,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 201,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.85 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

Noront Resources Ltd. (NOT.V) (CVE:NOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Noront Resources Ltd. (NOT.V) Company Profile (CVE:NOT)

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, zinc, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, and silver. The company's flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

