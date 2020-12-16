Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $36.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NRIX traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,275. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.