Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of Nutriband stock traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 560. The company has a market cap of $114.80 million and a PE ratio of -43.58. Nutriband has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94.

About Nutriband

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. Its product line consists of an energy patch line; a weight management patch line; a multivitamin patch line; a children's multivitamin patch line; an amino acid patch line; an anti-wrinkle patch line; an insect repellant patch line; a detox patch line; a PMS patch line; a sleep patch line; and a nausea and motion sickness patch line.

