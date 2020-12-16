NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.80% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.68.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NUVA stock opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $81.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NuVasive will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 7.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 90.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 210,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 100,071 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 4,550.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.