NXM Price Hits $19.21 on Top Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $19.21 or 0.00093248 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $111.42 million and $14.45 million worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00025853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00146614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.63 or 0.00847854 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00178871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00424085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00141975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00085058 BTC.

About NXM

NXM’s total supply is 6,707,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,801,350 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

