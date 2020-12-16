NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $152.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. AlphaValue raised shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.26.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $160.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $167.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin purchased 1,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,908 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,286 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 321.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,317 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

