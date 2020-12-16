Ocean Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $179.00 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $179.00 million and approximately $26.42 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00025891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00146970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.48 or 0.00859636 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00183716 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00430223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00144305 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00086082 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol's total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 tokens. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

Ocean Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

