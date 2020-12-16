Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) (CVE:FEO) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) (CVE:FEO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.18. Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 12,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.23 million and a PE ratio of -50.00.

Get Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) alerts:

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) (CVE:FEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) Company Profile (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 170,468 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.