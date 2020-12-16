Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) PT Lowered to $21.00

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $24.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.36). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

