OIN Finance (OIN) Price Hits $0.0714 on Major Exchanges

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $295,218.27 and $292,433.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OIN Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00025285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00146645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.44 or 0.00852455 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00175975 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00426315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00140691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00085305 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance.

OIN Finance Token Trading

OIN Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

