Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OLMA opened at $39.26 on Monday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 1,160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,040,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $8,075,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead program is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced, ER-positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

