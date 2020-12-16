Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 78.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OLMA. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of OLMA opened at $39.26 on Monday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27.

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 1,160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $22,040,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead program is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced, ER-positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.