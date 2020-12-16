Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

ONCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $7.19.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.33% and a negative net margin of 778.45%. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

