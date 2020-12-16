OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Trading Up 8.5%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OCFT)’s share price was up 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.52 and last traded at $22.44. Approximately 821,407 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 503,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OCFT shares. BidaskClub raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.19 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFT. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 12.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

