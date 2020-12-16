Ontology (ONT) Market Capitalization Tops $426.89 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00002501 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $426.89 million and $113.00 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016337 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015545 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012616 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036733 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 804,535,798 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

