Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Insider Sells $12,366,439.68 in Stock

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $12,366,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,799,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,134,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LPRO traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,322. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 96.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,037 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter worth $33,511,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter worth $24,850,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter worth $19,229,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter worth $15,513,000. Institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Open Lending from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

