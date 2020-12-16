Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of LPRO opened at $32.61 on Monday. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.79.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $29.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $118,639,476.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

