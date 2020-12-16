Oppenheimer Trims Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Target Price to $300.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s previous close.

WIX has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.88.

WIX opened at $260.94 on Monday. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $319.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Wix.com’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wix.com by 202.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Wix.com by 7.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,726,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $698,459,000 after purchasing an additional 91,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

