Oppenheimer Upgrades Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) to “Outperform”

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NTNX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Nutanix from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nutanix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $31.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.95. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $37.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 7,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $240,073.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,952.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $154,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 793,405 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,840 over the last ninety days. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $542,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Nutanix by 15.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Nutanix by 24.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $1,307,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Nutanix by 5.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

