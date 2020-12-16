Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Receives $36.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPT. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Opthea in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Opthea in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Opthea in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Opthea in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Opthea in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ OPT traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,633. Opthea has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

