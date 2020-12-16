Orchid (OXT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.89 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001273 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $96.27 million and $6.89 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00063564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.31 or 0.00414756 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00019292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00025320 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

