ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Price Up 7.6%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s stock price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.03 and last traded at $35.77. Approximately 495,511 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 192,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.23.

ORIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.66.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.45). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Svennilson Peter purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $160,831,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $138,794,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $98,558,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 280.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after acquiring an additional 733,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 897,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,437,000 after acquiring an additional 329,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

