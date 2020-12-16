Orient Telecoms Plc (ORNT.L) (LON:ORNT) Shares Gap Down to $34.00

Orient Telecoms Plc (ORNT.L) (LON:ORNT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.00, but opened at $32.00. Orient Telecoms Plc (ORNT.L) shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 8,743 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.40 million and a PE ratio of -340.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.56.

Orient Telecoms Plc (ORNT.L) (LON:ORNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.14) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Orient Telecoms Plc provides managed telecommunications services in the United Kingdom and Malaysia. The company offers broadband, dedicated internet access, wireless, IP Transit, IPLC, leased line, SD-WAN, satellite, private area network, and voice and VOIP solutions; application and security products, such as firewall, antivirus, endpoint security, MS 365, and SIEM services; web and email hosting, and cloud storage and security services; and water drone, smart street light, and hyper health services.

