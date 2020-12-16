Ouroboros (OURO) Market Capitalization Reaches $109,538.62

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 16th. One Ouroboros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ouroboros has a total market cap of $109,538.62 and approximately $618.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00025719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00145995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.31 or 0.00852574 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00170888 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00422118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00141627 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00085206 BTC.

Ouroboros Coin Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en.

Ouroboros Coin Trading

Ouroboros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ouroboros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ouroboros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

