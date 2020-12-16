Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) (LON:OXB) Sets New 52-Week High at $899.30

Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) (LON:OXB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 899.30 ($11.75) and last traded at GBX 898.17 ($11.73), with a volume of 51254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 876 ($11.44).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 844.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 819.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £735.71 million and a P/E ratio of -53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

In related news, insider Martin Diggle acquired 25,000 shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 780 ($10.19) per share, with a total value of £195,000 ($254,768.75). Also, insider Andrew Heath sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 869 ($11.35), for a total value of £136,919.64 ($178,886.39).

Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) Company Profile (LON:OXB)

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

