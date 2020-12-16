Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY) Trading Up 1.6%

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY) was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.01 and last traded at $21.99. Approximately 2,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 8,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF by 207.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.