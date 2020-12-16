Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Raised to $79.00 at Barclays

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.91% from the stock’s previous close.

PCRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.85.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $59.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average is $56.06. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.95 million. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $791,400.00. Also, President Max Reinhardt sold 25,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,520,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,270 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,954,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,293,000 after buying an additional 318,464 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 9,164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 219,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after buying an additional 216,746 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,234,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,381,000.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

