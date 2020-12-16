PAE (NYSE:PAE) Shares Gap Up to $9.49

PAE Incorporated (NYSE:PAE) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.49, but opened at $10.87. PAE shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 3,326 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29.

PAE (NYSE:PAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $666.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.64 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PAE stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAE Incorporated (NYSE:PAE) by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,000 shares during the quarter. PAE comprises about 1.0% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned about 0.63% of PAE worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About PAE (NYSE:PAE)

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

