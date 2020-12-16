PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,661,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,716 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,004,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 294,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 49,111 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.73.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.82. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $331.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.09 million. As a group, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

