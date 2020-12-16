PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) Trading Down 5.6%

PAID, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYD)’s share price traded down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. 3,534 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 309% from the average session volume of 864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92.

PAID Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYD)

PAID, Inc develops online shipping and tax management tools. It operates through four segments: Client Services, Shipping Calculator Services, Brewery Management Software, and Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services. The company offers AuctionInc, a suite of online shipping and tax management tools, which assists businesses with e-commerce storefronts, shipping solutions, tax calculation, inventory management, and auction processing.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for PAID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.