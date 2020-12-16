Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $315.17 and last traded at $312.20, with a volume of 12790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $309.93.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.69.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.30, for a total value of $1,065,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,838,372.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,766,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,634 shares of company stock valued at $34,908,893. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $228,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 262.6% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.56.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.