Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

NYSE PARR traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $12.83. 2,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,935. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88. The company has a market cap of $692.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $689.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.04 million. On average, analysts expect that Par Pacific will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

